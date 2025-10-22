Nigeria Aviation @ 100: Abuja to host first-ever International Airshow

…Wike backs Keyamo’s drive to position Nigeria on global aviation map

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As Nigeria marks 100 years of aviation, preparations are in top gear for the nation’s first-ever International Airshow, slated to hold in Abuja from December 2 to 4, 2025.

The landmark event, organized by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, will celebrate a century of flight operations in the country while positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global aviation industry.

Leading preparations for the centenary celebration, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, to seek collaboration and logistical support for the show.

Keyamo said the Abuja International Airshow would be a landmark global event, featuring major players from across the aviation world and showcasing Nigeria’s progress over the last century.

“From the first aircraft landing in Nigeria in 1925 till now, this year marks a century of aviation in our country.

“As part of this centenary celebration, we are partnering with a private company and the Nigerian Air Force to deliver a world-class event that will attract global attention”, he stated.

The Minister explained that, just like the United Kingdom, France and the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria would now host an annual airshow to attract investors, promote tourism, and open new windows for trade and foreign investments.

He sought the FCT Administration’s support in key areas such as transportation, security, sanitation, publicity and tourism promotion, stressing that Abuja, as the host city, would welcome high-profile guests and corporate delegations from around the world.

Keyamo specifically requested the use of CNG buses, commuter vehicles and the FCT train service to convey delegates to the airport venue. He also sought approval for the use of billboards across the city, collaboration with Aso Radio and Aso TV for awareness campaigns, and deployment of waste management and emergency services during the event.

Responding, FCT minister, Nyesom Wike commended the initiative and pledged full support from the Administration, describing the Airshow as a major global event that would further showcase Abuja’s transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“We will give all the necessary support, but everything cannot be free; that’s the problem Nigeria has,” Wike said pointedly.

He assured that the FCT would collaborate with the Aviation ministry to ensure the success of the event, noting that such international gatherings would not only boost Abuja’s image but also enhance investor confidence.

The Minister directed the Transport Secretariat to coordinate logistics, the Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage DOAS to handle publicity approvals, and Aso Radio/TV to partner on media promotions.

He also instructed the Director of Security in the Administration to liaise with security agencies for safety coordination, while the Satellite Towns Development Department STDD would handle sanitation and environmental management along the airport corridor.

Wike reaffirmed that the FCT had already invested massively in infrastructure around the airport, including the dualized Airport Road leading to the Airshow venue, adding that Abuja is fully prepared to host the historic event.

“The Nigeria International Airshow 2025 will not only celebrate our nation’s aviation heritage but also position Abuja firmly on the global aviation map,” Wike added confidently.