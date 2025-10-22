Nigeria Auto Guide vital document for industry growth —Minister

L-R: Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Chairman, Editorial Board of the biennial Nigeria Auto Guide (NAG)Book, Mr. Theodore Opara; and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic/Research, University of Lagos, Prof. Bola Oboh, during a presentation of the NAG Book to the Minister recently in Lagos.

By Theodore Opara

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has identified with the production of the Nigeria Auto Guide, describing it as an important resource for supporting the nation’s growing automotive sector.



Speaking during the presentation of the publication to her, Dr. Oduwole said, “A publication like the Nigeria Auto Guide is important to support the automotive industry. As the industry continues to grow, we need publications like this to support the growth.”



The Nigeria Auto Guide is a biennial publication and online platform dedicated to providing comprehensive information on Nigeria’s automotive landscape. It features a detailed directory of authorized car, truck, tricycle, and motorcycle dealerships, as well as spare parts suppliers, tyre and lubricant companies, and other related services.



Serving as a key reference resource for consumers, businesses, and policymakers, the guide offers valuable insights into the structure, trends, and opportunities within Nigeria’s automotive market. It is designed to help individuals and organizations make informed decisions when purchasing new vehicles or seeking reliable auto services across the country.



Nigeria Auto Guide is available in print edition, e-copy, and online.



Authorized auto franchise holders and corporate entities in the sector.



Related industries such as tyres, lubricants, spare parts, and insurance.

Financial and support services from banks and insurance firms relevant to automobile purchases and ownership.



First introduced in 2012, the Nigeria Auto Guide has remained a trusted reference point for those seeking verified and up-to-date automotive information in Nigeria.



The platform also features an extensive brand directory, showcasing top global and locally preferred car models with detailed reviews, specifications, and buying guides—ranging from sedans and SUVs to commercial vehicles—all tailored to Nigerian roads and conditions.



Through its updated editions and online accessibility, the Nigeria Auto Guide continues to contribute to the development of Nigeria’s automotive ecosystem, promoting transparency, consumer awareness, and industry growth.