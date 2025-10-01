Nigeria at 65: We are overcoming, rising together – Gov Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has assured residents that despite Nigeria’s daunting challenges, the country is on a steady path of recovery and growth, anchored on unity, resilience, and collective action.

In his 65th Independence Anniversary message delivered on Wednesday, the Governor declared that Nigeria has “weathered many storms yet continues to stand tall, proud, and unbroken,” urging citizens to make independence meaningful by working together for peace, justice, and prosperity.

Governor Sani said his administration is translating vision into action through strategic and people-centred investments in infrastructure, agriculture, human capital and peacebuilding.

He disclosed that 85 road projects covering 785 kilometres had been launched across the state, with nearly half already completed, to enhance trade and market access. Under the Rural Revitalisation Agenda, he noted, over 500,000 hectares of abandoned farmland have been reclaimed, while key markets including Birnin Gwari Livestock Market and Kidandan Market in Giwa have been reopened to boost commerce.

The governor highlighted significant gains in education, including the return of 10,728 out-of-school children to classrooms and the reopening of 535 schools previously shut due to insecurity. He also announced the upgrading of 255 Primary Health Centres in rural communities, as well as the establishment of three vocational institutes to equip youths and women with marketable skills.

On agriculture, Sani emphasized its central role in Kaduna’s development, pointing out that over 10 percent of the 2025 budget was allocated to the sector — the highest in recent years — to support smallholder farmers and bolster food security.

The governor stressed that sustainable development cannot be achieved without peace, highlighting his administration’s investments in community policing, reconciliation initiatives, and support for victims of conflict to rebuild trust and foster peaceful coexistence.

“Justice, equity and inclusion are the cornerstones of our governance approach. We are building a Kaduna State where policy is driven by fairness and leadership guided by empathy,” Sani said.

He pledged Kaduna State’s full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he described as “driving bold reforms to secure peace, restore prosperity, and strengthen democratic governance.”

Concluding, Governor Uba Sani urged Nigerians to remain steadfast: “As we celebrate today, let us renew our commitment to building a nation where hope thrives and unity endures. With God’s guidance and our collective resolve, we will overcome our challenges and realise the full potential of our state and country.”

He ended with a prayer: “May God bless Kaduna State. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”