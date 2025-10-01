Nigeria at 65: Unite for greater nation – Sanwo-Olu urges residents

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…As lawmaker says economy regaining strength under Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on residents to contribute their quota to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria at large, stressing that national growth can only be achieved through unity and collective effort.

Speaking at the 65th Independence Day Parade held at Lagos House, Marina, yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said the anniversary theme: “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation” underscores the need for synergy between government and citizens.

Quoting Henry Ford, he said: “If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself. Government and people must find and have faith in each other so that the effort of one is supported wholeheartedly by the other.”

The governor highlighted his THEMES+ Agenda, which builds on the original THEMES framework with stronger focus on social inclusion, gender equality, and youth empowerment.

According to him, initiatives such as the expansion of the Lagos State Social Register—now capturing over one million households—have strengthened welfare interventions and provided the backbone for direct cash transfers to the poor and vulnerable.

Sanwo-Olu added that health and education remain top priorities, citing the Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme, free primary and secondary education, bursaries, scholarships, and food subsidies under the Ounje Eko markets initiative as examples of his government’s commitment to easing hardship.

While reaffirming his administration’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s drive to reposition Nigeria, the governor urged citizens, especially youths, to be mindful of their use of social media, warning that divisive or negative content could harm the nation’s image.

“The task before us is to build, not to tear down; to unite, not to divide; and to inspire hope, not despair,” he said.

The event featured a parade by the police and paramilitary organisations, the cutting of the 65th Independence Anniversary cake, and attendance by top dignitaries including lawmakers, members of the judiciary, white cap chiefs, and the diplomatic corps.

Also speaking at the event, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adedeji Adewale, praised Nigerians for their resilience, urging them to sustain their trust in the government of President Tinubu to meet the yearnings of the people.

Adewale, who represents Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I, said Nigeria was entering its 66th year in a stronger position than most periods since Independence.

According to him, the Tinubu administration has successfully put the country on the right footing, with citizens soon to see the results of the positive changes in the economy.

“The President has further rekindled our spirits with his Independence Day address in which he reeled out the achievements of his administration in just over two years. Globally respected economic analysts have confirmed that we are moving in the right direction. We have left the most challenging phase of economic growth. We are seeing steady improvements in GDP while inflation continues to drop. These are beautiful signals that our country is on the right path,” Adewale said.

He further urged Nigerians to keep supporting the Federal Government while tasking state governors to deepen people-oriented programmes and policies, as well as improve infrastructure.