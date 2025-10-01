Nigeria at 65: Tinubu’s reforms already shaping a new Nigeria — Atus

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, a businessman, Ismaila Yusuf Atus has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda is beginning to reshape the country, with visible progress in transportation, security, agriculture, healthcare, and social development.

Atus, who made the remarks in a statement he personally signed, noted that deliberate interventions by the administration are already restoring public confidence in governance and strengthening democratic institutions.

“At no time in recent years have we seen such deliberate efforts to modernise Nigeria’s transport system. The revival of critical rail corridors, renewed investments in interstate road networks, and policies that support tech-driven mobility solutions are transforming the way people and goods move across the country,” Atus said.

He pointed to improved transport networks as drivers of economic activity, linking rural and urban communities, reducing travel times, and attracting investment into logistics and passenger mobility.

“At the heart of any thriving economy is a reliable transport system. President Tinubu understands this and is making transportation the backbone of national growth,” he added.

Beyond transport, Atus said the government’s reforms are rekindling hope in the fight against corruption while also addressing critical areas such as security, economic recovery, and food production.

“President Tinubu’s leadership has gone beyond tackling corruption. We are witnessing deliberate, structured interventions in virtually every sector from national security and food security to healthcare, education, and job creation. This is the kind of comprehensive governance Nigeria has long needed,” he stated.

On security, Atus commended measures such as improved funding for the armed forces, stronger intelligence coordination, and collaboration with regional partners to counter terrorism and banditry. He observed that parts of the North-East, North-West, and North-Central are beginning to experience sustainable peace, with farmers returning to their lands, schools reopening, and displaced persons resettling.

Turning to agriculture, he cited initiatives including the National Agricultural Development Fund, fertiliser subsidy schemes, and the Presidential Food Security Emergency Plan, saying they are stabilising food prices and encouraging greater domestic production.

“These interventions are laying the foundation for self-sufficiency and food security. The renewed focus on supporting smallholder farmers and commercial agriculture will transform rural economies and create millions of jobs,” Atus said.

He also pointed to reforms in the health sector such as increased budgetary allocations, expansion of immunisation programmes, and renovation of primary healthcare centres, noting that they are improving access and outcomes, particularly for women and children in underserved areas.

Atus further praised social interventions such as the student loan scheme, youth empowerment programmes, and credit guarantees for small businesses, describing them as tools to address poverty and inequality.

“These programmes are not just economic tools; they are empowering Nigerians to live with dignity. They address the root causes of corruption and insecurity; unemployment, lack of opportunity, and systemic exclusion,” he said.

Calling for broader support for the reform agenda, Atus urged Nigerians to unite behind the government in the pursuit of national transformation.

“No government can achieve transformation alone. It requires collective effort from civil society to traditional leaders, from the media to the ordinary citizen. Together, we can build the Nigeria of our dreams,” he added.

Atus, who is the Executive Director of a global mobility services organisation, issued the statement as part of Independence Day reflections.