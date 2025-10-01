Nigeria at 65: Tinubu has rekindled faith in a prosperous Nigeria – Group

The National Coordinator of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) Door-To-Door Movement, Sunday Adekanbi Asuku, has praised the President’s role in sustaining Nigeria’s unity.

Speaking during a peace-walk in Lagos through the Southwest coordinator to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day on Wednesday, Asuku said Nigeria’s journey is born out of sacrifice, vision, and the unyielding determination of the country’s founding fathers.

Asuku said: “On this glorious occasion of Nigeria’s Independence, we raise our voices in a thankful renewed hope for the journey of our great nation, a journey born out of sacrifice, vision, and the unyielding determination of our founding fathers.

“Sixty-five years ago, our founding fathers stood tall with courage and hope, sowing the seeds of freedom so that generations unborn could inherit a land of dignity, pride, and boundless opportunity. Today, their legacy lives in us.

“Nigeria is more than just a nation, Nigeria is the heartbeat of Africa, a tapestry of over 250 million resilient people whose strength lies in diversity, beauty in its culture and whose destiny is greatness. From the sweat of our farmers to the brilliance of our innovators, from the courage of our youth to the wisdom of our elders, Nigeria continues to rise as a nation destined to lead.

“We salute President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT), the people’s president, whose Renewed Hope Agenda is rekindling faith in a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

“We recognize the tireless efforts of our governors across the federation, who are working day and night to turn dreams into reality at the grassroots. Their leadership, together with the resilience of the Nigerian people, is a testament that the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.

“PBAT Door-to-Door Movement under the distinguished leadership of High Chief Dr. Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Alias Tompolo, GOC) remains committed to carrying this message of hope, unity, and progress to every household, every street, every community, until every door in Nigeria enjoys the dividend of democracy.

“For we believe that the true strength of a nation is not only found in its leaders, but in the collective will of its people to build, to endure, and to triumph.

“Today, we renew our faith in Nigeria. We pray for enduring peace, divine wisdom for our leaders, prosperity in our economy, security in our land, and unity in our diversity. Let this Independence Day be a reminder that though our challenges may be many but our destiny is certain.

We will together build a Nigeria that stands tall among the nations of the earth. Happy Independence Day to all Nigerians at home and in diaspora!”