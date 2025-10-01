Nigeria at 65: Time to turn promise into progress, leaders told

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, leaders have been urged to move from rhetoric to results by strengthening institutions, enforcing transparency, and delivering on the promise of prosperity.

In a statement signed by Prince Tochukwu Okorie, Executive Director of PROVOQIT Transparency & Accountability Project and former Chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State, the group said the anniversary should not only be a celebration of endurance but also an urgent call to chart a bold new course for national renewal.

“This anniversary is more than a celebration of endurance; it is an urgent call to chart a bold new course toward the Nigeria envisioned by our founding fathers—one of robust institutions, inclusive governance, and accelerated development,” the statement read.

The group noted that Nigeria was born with immense promise, blessed with vast natural resources, rich cultural diversity, and unmatched human talent, but lamented that six and a half decades on, that promise remains largely unfulfilled.

“Cycles of optimism and setbacks, pervasive corruption, insecurity, and weak public institutions continue to erode trust and opportunity. Still, there is much to build on. The resilience and creativity of Nigerians at home and abroad have put our music, literature, technology, and entrepreneurship on the global map,” Okorie said.

Highlighting the democratic journey since 1999, the group commended the sustenance of 26 years of uninterrupted democracy as a rare achievement on the continent. It also noted the vibrancy of youth movements and civil society in demanding accountability.

But it insisted that reflection was not enough, stressing that the country must take bold steps to deliver results.

“Public office must be a trust, not a privilege, and the country must strengthen independent institutions, enforce transparency in public spending, and wage an impartial fight against corruption,” the statement added.

The group further called for diversification of the economy, warning that oil revenues cannot sustain a population of over 200 million people. It urged fresh investments in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and renewable energy to create jobs and broaden the revenue base.

It also stressed that peace and justice are prerequisites for progress, requiring security reforms, stronger community engagement, and swift justice to end impunity.

“Above all, gender, youth, and marginalised communities must be central to policymaking. Genuine federalism and fairness in resource allocation will turn our diversity into strength,” Okorie emphasised.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s resilience and ability to remain united, the statement said the next phase must focus on proving that the nation can thrive together.

“The ultimate test of independence will be how well we transform our enormous potential into real security, equity, and prosperity for every Nigerian,” it declared.

Reaffirming its role, PROVOQIT Transparency & Accountability Project pledged to continue provoking conversations, empowering citizens, and driving reforms that make governance open, transparent, and accountable.

“Together, we can turn 65 years of lessons into a future of hope and tangible progress. Happy Independence Day, Nigeria,” Okorie added.