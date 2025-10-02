Nigeria at 65: Ogba calls for value overhaul, hails Oborevwori’s alignment with Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Delta State, Chief Victor Ogba, says only a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s value system can guarantee lasting political and economic stability.

Ogba, who is also the President of the Movement for Nigeria’s Transformation (MNT), stated this in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja as the nation marked its 65th Independence Day anniversary.

“While we celebrate our independence today, it is an opportunity for us to have a sober reflection over our conduct and values as citizens.

“We must try to be the best we can in the task of nation-building by being honest, dedicated and subordinate to constituted authorities,” he said.

The APC chieftain urged Nigerians to look beyond the country’s immediate difficulties, which he described as the inevitable challenges of nation-building, and to focus on the long-term benefits of ongoing reforms.

Ogba commended President Bola Tinubu’s policies, describing him as a leader committed to projects and reforms aimed at repositioning the country.

He also praised Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for aligning with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting the significance of cross-party convergence on key development goals.

According to him, “Nigeria is better than most countries of the world that we think are heaven on earth. Let us begin to appreciate ours.”

Ogba called on citizens to embrace patriotism, stressing that the country remains the only home where their destinies could be shaped for the better.