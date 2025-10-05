Nigeria at 65: National Agenda, Challenges and Prospects

By Elder Abraham Amah

At sixty-five, Nigeria stands like an elder whose life has been long enough to gather wisdom, yet whose steps still falter between greatness and decline. In African tradition, sixty-five is an age of counsel, reflection, and harvest. It is a moment to ask: what have we sown, what are we harvesting, and what shall we bequeath to the next generation?



Independence in 1960 was a covenant of hope. Our fathers and mothers dreamed of a land where freedom would be the foundation of development, where unity would transcend tribe and tongue, and where prosperity would flow like the Niger. Yet six and a half decades later, our nation is still groping through paradoxes—rich yet poor, vast yet underdeveloped, gifted yet mismanaged.



Every independence anniversary risks becoming a ritual of speeches, parades and fireworks. But at sixty-five, Nigeria requires an agenda, not a spectacle. An agenda is the architecture of the future, the compass that turns symbolic celebration into purposeful action. The national agenda today must be written on three enduring pillars: justice and equity, strong institutions above strong men, and economic rebirth beyond oil. Without fairness, unity remains a fragile illusion. Without strong systems, democracy becomes vulnerable to the whims of leaders. Without diversification, the nation’s future remains mortgaged to the fickle fortunes of oil.

The challenges before us are grave and familiar. Corruption continues to eat into the moral fabric of governance. Insecurity festers in multiple regions of the country, where fear has become daily bread. Inflation, unemployment and a weakening currency turn survival into a struggle for millions of households. Ethno-religious divides are exploited by leaders for selfish ends, leaving ordinary citizens to fight proxy battles. Perhaps most painful is the continued deficit in leadership, where office is too often seen as a prize to consume rather than a mandate to serve.

Behind these grand terms—corruption, insecurity, poverty—are human faces. The teacher in Abia who has not received a salary for months but still stands before pupils with chalk and dignity. The farmer in Kaduna who sells crops cheaply because there are no storage facilities or fair markets. The graduate in Lagos who rides a motorcycle taxi because the economy has no place for his degree. The widow in Zamfara whose son was taken by bandits, leaving her with memory as her only companion. These are not statistics. They are our people, our brothers and sisters, our neighbors.

Yet even amidst these storms, Nigeria’s prospects remain luminous. To give up on Nigeria is to give up on Africa itself. With over 200 million people, most of them young, our demographic advantage is immense. Our natural resources remain vast, from arable land to solid minerals. Our diaspora continues to shine in medicine, technology, governance and the arts, sending home not only remittances but also ideas and global connections. Our culture has conquered the world, from Afrobeats to Nollywood, from literature to fashion. These are not small signs; they are seeds of greatness awaiting cultivation.

To translate these prospects into reality, Nigeria must make deliberate choices. Security must be treated as the first duty of government, for without safety, development is impossible. Agriculture must be modernized so that our farmlands feed us and the world. Youth empowerment must go beyond slogans, with education linked to employment and opportunities for innovation. Power and infrastructure must be prioritized, because no nation can thrive in darkness. Judicial and electoral reforms must be pursued so that justice is real and elections reflect the will of the people. Hospitals and schools must receive more investment than palatial mansions for politicians. Above all, national unity must be nurtured through dialogue and genuine federalism, where every region grows at its pace while contributing to the whole.

Nations are not only built by policies; they are sustained by spirit. Nigeria must rediscover her moral essence. As Chinua Achebe reminded us, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.” But beyond leadership, the deeper task is to see Nigeria not as a marketplace to loot, but as a destiny to be honored. The Psalmist asks, “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” The answer is not despair but responsibility: to rebuild, to restore, to reform.

Nigeria at sixty-five stands at a crossroads between decay and destiny. The next decade will determine whether we move towards seventy-five as a stronger nation, or drift further into irrelevance. Let this independence not be another ritual of flag-waving, but a national rededication. Each citizen must resolve: I will not steal from my country. I will not sell her future. I will build where I stand.

If leaders embrace conscience, if followers demand accountability, and if all of us embrace unity, then Nigeria’s prospects will outshine her challenges. At one hundred, may our children not gather to weep over wasted years, but to sing of a nation that rose from its ashes to become Africa’s crown jewel.