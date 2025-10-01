Nigeria at 65: IPAC flags Anambra governorship as test for 2027 elections

IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said the forthcoming November 8, 2025 Anambra governorship election will serve as a crucial test for Nigeria’s democratic system ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Dr. Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, the Council congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 65th Independence anniversary while warning that credibility, inclusiveness, and fairness in the Anambra poll are essential to rebuilding public trust in democracy.

“IPAC calls for a free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election in Anambra State slated for 8th November 2025. Council urges INEC to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election,” Dantalle said.

The Council cautioned politicians to shun divisive politics, urging them to campaign on issues that affect the people rather than bitterness that undermines the electoral process.

“We should respect the sanctity of the ballot box and ensure that every vote is counted and counts in the overall result. Election is the beauty of democracy, let us rebuild trust in the democratic system ahead of the 2027 general election,” it stated.

While extending Independence greetings, IPAC saluted Nigeria’s founding fathers, noting their sacrifices for freedom from colonial rule and their vision of a united, equitable nation.

“IPAC urges citizens to use the 65th Independence anniversary as an opportunity for sober reflection and rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation bearing in mind that this is the only country we have,” the Council said.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties reiterated its commitment to inclusive governance, pointing to its advocacy for special seats for women in parliament and the creation of directorates on Women Affairs, Youth, and People With Disabilities.

It also highlighted its role in convening national dialogues on the judiciary and constitutional reforms.

IPAC further recalled its efforts in documenting Nigeria’s democratic journey, including the launch of its book 100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria (1923–2023) and the production of a documentary on 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

“Together, we will build an enduring democracy. We are all in it together,” the Council added.