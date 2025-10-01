[Nigeria at 65] Failure of institutions: By design, not default

Nigeria continues to flail like a drunken sailor because of failure of institutions. Truth is, strong institutions, not strong politicians, build strong and progressive nations

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor (Sunday Vanguard)

On July 28, 2015, President Barack Obama, while addressing the African Union, AU, subtly rebuked the excited African leaders in attendance.

Only wisdom and common sense could have made them realise that the remarks weren’t complimentary.

Making them realise that half a century into independence is more than a time to put aside old stereotypes of an Africa forever mired in poverty and conflict, he said:

“When I first came to Sub-Saharan Africa as a President, I said that Africa doesn’t need strongmen, it needs strong institutions.”

This was not just a call for better leadership; it was an indictment of decades-long institutional decay across the continent.

Obama’s observations underscored the tragedy of leadership in Africa, where deliberate energy has consistently been invested in creating visionless leaders instead of enduring institutions.

Nigeria is no exception, as it has been on a journey of altered dreams and broken hopes since 1960.

The paradox

This paradox of failure could largely be traced to the glaring absence of strong institutions that form the bedrock of democracy and growth. In better-governed societies, functional institutions are the major engines that keep the state running. But in Nigeria, institutions hardly keep the nation on the right path. Instead, they provide the fertile ground for the emergence of strongmen in the name of presidents. Hence, what makes Nigeria work, according to renowned author, Richard Dowden, is “a matrix of social and political connections.”

By all political science theories, no nation achieves growth nor lives its dreams on these anomalies. Unfortunately, that has been the picture of Nigeria since independence.

Understanding the challenge

Understanding the gravity of Nigeria’s institutional weaknesses is essential to grasp why a nation with so much promise has struggled so profoundly.

Key institutions like the judiciary, police, and others tend to work for whoever is in power instead of the common good.

As Nigeria marks 65 years since gaining independence, this is no time for celebration. Sober reflection is the word. The nation, brimming with potential and rich in diversity at independence, has been held back by one stubborn challenge: the failure of institutions.

From government offices to schools, hospitals to courts, institutions are supposed to be the backbone of progress. They are meant to serve the people, protect rights, deliver justice, and drive development. Yet, for decades, many Nigerians have felt these institutions fail them, not by accident, but often by design.

Deal with this: a hospital where you expect care when you’re sick; a school where your children learn; a court that guarantees justice; a government office that serves citizens fairly. Unfortunately, in many parts of Nigeria, these promises remain unfulfilled.

Corruption, inefficiency, and poor leadership have turned many institutions into obstacles rather than enablers of progress. Public funds meant for roads, schools, and hospitals often vanish without trace.

Promises of reforms ring hollow as the status quo persists. And when institutions fail, it is the ordinary Nigerian, the market trader, the teacher, the nurse, the farmer, who pays the highest price.

The institutional challenges didn’t begin yesterday. They have roots in a history that includes colonial rule, post-independence instability, and a series of military and civilian governments, many of which prioritized personal gain over public good.

Ethnic and religious divisions have also been exploited, fracturing the sense of national unity and trust. Add to this a legal system often slow and unpredictable, and a political culture where accountability is rare, making it clear why Nigeria’s institutions struggle.

Consequences of failure

When institutions fail, the consequences are deeply personal. Imagine a mother whose child cannot attend school because the school is too far or too underfunded.

Now, picture a patient forced to travel miles for basic healthcare or face treatment in overcrowded, under-equipped hospitals.

Consider the young graduate who struggles to find work in an economy stifled by poor infrastructure and limited opportunities.

Security challenges compound these difficulties. Insurgencies, banditry, and communal conflicts flourish where law enforcement is weak or compromised. Citizens live in fear rather than freedom, and businesses hesitate to invest.

What compounds these ugly scenarios is the inability of institutions of state saddled with the responsibility to tackle them. The inability, while not new, is almost always a function of perfunctory sense of duty where more premium is placed on pecuniary gains, rather than a sense of public good.

Hope rekindled

Despite these challenges, the story is not all bleak. Nigeria’s youth, creativity, and resilience are immense assets. Grassroots organizations, civil society, and dedicated public servants are quietly working to change the narrative.

More Nigerians today are demanding accountability, transparency, and better governance. Social media and technology empower citizens to hold leaders accountable like never before. The private sector and international partners are investing in initiatives to improve education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Pathways to progress

True change requires more than hope — it demands action:Rooting out corruption at all levels of government, backed by strong legal enforcement, will be helpful.

Revitalizing education to ensure children gain skills for the 21st century, creates a pathway for progress.

Investing in healthcare so that no Nigerian is denied basic medical care breeds a healthy population.

Building infrastructure that supports business’ growth and connects communities will be enablers to sustainable development.

Promoting inclusive governance that respects all voices and fosters unity comes with the potential to build a progressive population.

At 65, it is important to remember that freedom is more than a date on the calendar, it is about the quality of life for every Nigerian. Institutions must serve the people, not the other way around.

The task ahead is enormous but not impossible. Nigeria’s greatness lies in its people. If the nation commits to rebuilding trust, reforming institutions, and embracing accountability, the promise of a brighter future can be fulfilled.

Nigeria’s post-independence trajectory offers a sobering lesson: natural wealth and demographic potential alone do not guarantee development. The absence of strong, credible institutions has been the greatest barrier to Nigeria’s growth, stability, and social progress.

Building institutions is not glamorous or instantaneous. It requires patience, persistence, and above all, political courage. As Nigeria reflects on 65 years of independence, it must recognize that true liberation comes not only from ending colonial rule but from building institutions that serve all citizens equitably and effectively.

Only then can Nigeria transform from a nation of vast promise into a beacon of sustainable development in Africa.