Nigeria at 65: DKNI urges unity, patriotism

As Nigeria celebrates her 65th Independence anniversary, the Delta State Chapter of DeNorsemen Kclub International (DKNI) has called on citizens to embrace unity, patriotism, and selfless service as the foundation for building a stronger nation.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians, Chairperson of DKNI Delta State Chapter, Ayo Emuobor, urged Nigerians to reflect on the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers and recommit themselves to values that will drive progress across all sectors.

“Independence Day is not just about marking a date on the calendar; it is about renewing our collective responsibility to Nigeria,” Emuobor said.

“We must rise above ethnic, religious, and political differences, and work together to foster peace, justice, and prosperity. This is the true spirit of independence.”

He noted that while Nigeria continues to face challenges in governance, security, and the economy, citizens have a shared responsibility to contribute positively to national growth. According to him, community-based initiatives, volunteerism, and youth empowerment remain powerful tools for nation-building.

Emuobor who is also SSA to Delta State governor on security commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for all the ongoing mega projects across the state, youth empowerment programs and also security measures that have been put in place.

DKNI, he added, is committed to promoting humanitarian values, social responsibility, and leadership excellence in line with its global ethos.

“As an organization whose motto is service to humanity, we believe in giving back to society and supporting causes that uplift the less privileged,” Emuobor stated. “This Independence Day, we reaffirm our commitment to partnering with stakeholders in Delta State and across Nigeria to create opportunities, inspire hope, and strengthen national unity.”

He concluded by calling on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to remain hopeful, resilient, and united in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.