Nigeria at 65: Dafinone urges Nigerians to stay hopeful

Dafinone

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and hopeful as the country celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary.

In his goodwill message to the people of Delta Central, the Niger Delta, and all Nigerians, Dafinone described the milestone as both a celebration of sovereignty and a moment of sober reflection on the nation’s struggles, triumphs, and enduring spirit of unity.

Acknowledging the economic hardship faced by households and businesses, he urged citizens not to lose sight of the bigger picture, stressing that meaningful reforms often come with sacrifices but ultimately pave the way for stability and prosperity.

“As we celebrate our independence, let us rekindle our hope and strengthen our resolve to build a Nigeria that works for all,” Dafinone declared, reaffirming his commitment to advocating for the interests of Delta Central in the Senate and ensuring the voice of his people is heard.

He prayed for renewed love for the nation and a greater determination to see Nigeria succeed, concluding: “God bless Delta Central, God bless Delta State, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Full statement below

Nigeria at 65: A Time for Steadfast Hope and Renewed Commitment

Dear Esteemed People of Delta Central, the Niger Delta, and Fellow Nigerians,

As we gather in unity to mark the 65th anniversary of our nation’s independence on October 1st, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations. This milestone is not just a celebration of our sovereignty, but a solemn reflection on our collective journey — our struggles, our triumphs, and the enduring spirit that binds us as one people. From the industrious communities of Delta Central to every part of our great country, this is a moment to reaffirm our commitment to the Nigerian dream — one built on resilience, justice, and shared prosperity.

I am aware that we are navigating through challenging times. The impact of economic reforms, inflation, and evolving global dynamics has placed significant strain on households and businesses alike. However, we must not lose sight of the bigger picture. Let us not be disheartened by temporary hardship. Change, especially meaningful change, often comes with sacrifices.

As we celebrate our independence, let us rekindle our hope and strengthen our resolve to build a Nigeria that works for all. I remain committed to advocating for the interests of Delta Central in the Senate and to ensuring that the voice of our people is heard and respected. May this Independence Day renew in us a deeper love for our nation and a greater determination to see her succeed.

God bless Delta Central!

God bless Delta State!!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!