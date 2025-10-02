Nigeria at 65: CSOs urge collaboration to strengthen accountability governance

Nigerian Flag

Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary saw civil society organisations and governance experts unite at the Good Governance Africa – Nigeria (GGA-Nigeria) webinar, emphasising that collaboration between citizens and civil society is key to addressing the government’s accountability deficit and fostering a robust democracy.

The virtual dialogue hosted by GGA-Nigeria on Oct. 1, brought together prominent voices from civic organisations, media, and policy spaces to reflect on the state of governance and chart pathways for citizen-driven accountability.

In his opening remark, Adejumo Kabir Adeniyi, a senior researcher with GGA and moderator of the panel discussion emphasised the importance of dialogue at such a symbolic moment in Nigeria’s history.

“At GGA, we believe that with focus on integrity, accountability and transparency, we can build a better Nigeria and a better Africa at large,” Adejumo said, outlining the organisation’s six thematic areas, including security, anti-corruption, natural resource governance, ethical investments, institutional capacity, and youth advocacy.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Ola Bello, Executive Director of GGA-Nigeria, described accountability as essential for Nigeria’s development and stability.

“Transparency and accountability are not just ideals, they are essential pillars of nation building. They are crucial for promoting citizens’ trust in the process, fostering economic growth, and ensuring sustainable development,” Dr. Bello noted.

He stressed that civil engagement must go beyond rhetoric, incorporating citizens’ voices, particularly youth and women, while embracing technology to enhance transparency.

“This requires inclusive engagement that connects grassroots voices with policymakers. It should be a conversation of equals, pulling the country in the right direction together,” he explained.

The discussion featured contributions from civic actors including Busola Ajibola, Deputy Director at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID); Joseph Amenaghawon of CivicHive at BudgIT; Ms. Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh from Enough is Enough Nigeria, and Oluwaseyi Oyetunbi of Governmend Nigeria.

Innovative accountability efforts

Kicking off the panel, Mrs Ajibola assessed Nigeria’s progress, explaining that “If we’re scoring ourselves on transparency and accountability, we would be fair to score maybe a three or a four out of ten. We’re not doing so great.”

She credited investigative journalism and civic tech initiatives for expanding accountability despite systemic obstacles.

“Investigative journalism has been a pivotal pillar, from the independence movement to the democratic era. In recent times, initiatives like BudgIT’s Tracka and CJID’s UDEME have helped citizens monitor budget allocations and constituency projects,” she explained.

These innovations, she added, have blown open the transparency space by giving citizens access to tools that make government spending more visible.

Mr Amenaghawon, representing CivicHive, traced the growth of civic technology in Nigeria back to the return to democracy in 1999 and the eventual passage of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

“The gradual release of information by the government itself has enabled civil society groups and those leveraging civic tech solutions to build initiatives that help ordinary citizens access fiscal information,” Amenaghawon said.

He pointed to platforms such as BudgIT’s GovSpend, which makes public spending data accessible and trackable, empowering journalists and citizens to hold officials accountable. But despite these breakthroughs, he argued, government response remains weak.

“With all the information that is out there, why do we still have challenges with government responsiveness? Oftentimes, even when clear cases of mismanagement or corruption are exposed, the uptake from government and regulatory authorities is limited,” he noted.

He urged stronger action from oversight bodies and lawmakers to build public confidence.

“If regulatory authorities and the National Assembly moved proactively on investigative findings, people would begin to believe that accountability can actually be real in practice,” Amenaghawon said.

Navigating stifling laws

Addressing legal hurdles faced by civil society organisations, Ms Nnamdi-Udeh, Deputy Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), pointed to restrictive laws such as the Cybercrime Act and criminal defamation statutes.

“We’re not going to be naïve to think that the people you’re demanding accountability from want you to demand accountability,” she remarked.

She emphasised both resisting repressive laws and co-creating better ones.

“Many times civil society is on the reactive end. We need to be part of the formulation process. If policymakers themselves don’t understand digital rights, how can they protect them?”

She also highlighted the importance of mobilizing citizens. “It’s not just about civil society. Citizens themselves must understand the issues, because when they do, the collective voice becomes louder.”

Need for grassroots voices

Mr Oyetunbi of Govermend Nigeria called for grassroots voices to demand government accountability, saying the ball is now in the court of the people to hold their local government officials accountable for every naira received.

“Citizens must demand regular financial reports and updates from local government officials. This can be achieved through active participation in voting and engaging in local governance processes. Strengthening democracy at the local level requires citizens to engage actively with their leaders, attend town hall meetings, and participate in decision-making processes. This ensures that development efforts align with the actual needs and priorities of the people,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Bello reflected on Nigeria’s natural resource governance, linking it directly to the absence of accountability.

“Our mineral wealth can be a national savior, but without accountable mechanisms, it risks being squandered,” he said.

He urged civil society to remain credible, fact-based, and persistent in advocacy. “Platforms that bring citizens together can never be too many. One brick at a time, one step at a time, we can build the collective consciousness needed to transform Nigeria from the bottom to the top.”

The webinar ended on a call to action that collaboration between citizens, civil society, the media, regulators, and policymakers is the only sustainable path to a more accountable and prosperous Nigeria. The webinar formed part of GGA’s broader mission to promote good governance across Africa by linking research, advocacy, and citizen participation.