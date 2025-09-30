Nigeria at 65: Chukwuka urges unity, good governance, citizen action

By Henry Ojelu

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, public affairs advocate, Dr. Johnson Chukwuka, has called on citizens to renew their faith in the country and demand greater accountability from leaders.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians, Dr. Chukwuka said Independence Day should go beyond mere ceremony, stressing that it must serve as “a call to action” to heal divisions, reject corruption, and insist on good governance.

“Sixty-five years ago, our forebears secured the right to self-governance. That moment was more than a change of flags; it was a solemn promise that Nigeria could chart its own path toward justice, prosperity and unity,” he said.

While acknowledging that the nation is still far from its full potential, he urged Nigerians not to be defined by challenges but by their resilience and capacity to overcome.

According to him, “Every time citizens insist on fairness, reject corruption, help their neighbours or innovate against the odds, they reaffirm the values that make Nigeria great.”

Dr. Chukwuka noted that the sacrifices of farmers, traders, professionals and civil servants continue to sustain the nation despite economic hardship and insecurity.

He further pledged his personal commitment to engaging with citizens and institutions across the country in the coming months, to “listen to their hopes and work with them to make them real.”

The statement added: “May this Independence anniversary renew our faith, strengthen our unity and remind us that the future of Nigeria is in our hands. Together we can. Together we will. And together this nation shall thrive even in our time.”