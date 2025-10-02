Nigeria at 65: Accord rallies Nigerians, sets sight on Anambra governorship poll

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Accord Party has urged Nigerians to remain united in nurturing democracy as the nation marks its 65th Independence anniversary, while also mobilising support ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, the party commended citizens for their resilience in the face of military rule, civil war, economic recessions, socio-religious tensions, and persistent security challenges.

“The people of Nigeria have remained resolute, undaunted, and unwavering in building a strong, prosperous, egalitarian, and just democratic nation,” the statement read, echoing the national anthem’s call to unity.

The party called on governments at all levels to uphold Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“National security, safety, and order are critical for sustainable democracy and development and must be achieved,” it stated, urging security forces to sustain the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, militancy, and kidnapping.

Accord also encouraged citizens to participate actively in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“Your vote is your voice and power to elect credible leaders. This civic duty is key to consolidating, deepening, and strengthening our democratic process,” Mgbudem said.

On the Anambra governorship election, the party said it had presented a candidate, Chief Charles Onyeze, for the contest and emphasised the need for the exercise to reflect the will of the people.

“We will resist any attempt to subvert the ballot. In the past, votes were sold for a mess of electoral porridge; it must not happen on November 8. It is a date with the destiny of the state,” Mgbudem added.

Accord reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigerians in the pursuit of a democratic society that can be passed on to future generations ‘with a banner without stain,’ while extending Independence Day goodwill to all citizens.