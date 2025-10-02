Nigeria @ 65: Yishawu hails Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As Nigeria marked her 65th Independence anniversary, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu, has outlined the progress being recorded under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing it as a deliberate step towards economic stability and sustainable growth.

Speaking during the commemorative session in Lagos, Yishawu reflected on the country’s journey from independence in 1960 under Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Governor-General Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, to becoming a Republic in 1963.

He acknowledged that Nigeria had faced daunting challenges over the decades but maintained that the present administration was charting a fresh path of progress.

How words: “At 65, our task is to convert renewed hope into household gains,” he said, pointing to signs of recovery already visible in the economy, including the stabilization of the naira, declining inflation rates and increased crude oil production”.

The lawmaker further noted that the creation of five new regional development commissions, support for micro, small and medium enterprises, the expansion of CNG-powered transportation, and the National Student Loan Fund with over 580,000 beneficiaries are among reforms driving change.

He added that the ongoing tax reforms, the establishment of the Nigerian Revenue Service to plug leakages, and the launch of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation were practical measures aimed at improving livelihoods.

Yishawu emphasized that Lagos State was complementing federal reforms with people-centred laws, prudent budgeting and robust oversight. He cited recent legislation targeted at affordable transportation, safer communities, cleaner environments on land and water, and improved electricity supply.

Urging citizens to remain hopeful, he said, “Let us stand firm and stay invested in Nigeria. Happy 65th Independence Day anniversary to us all. God bless Lagos State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”