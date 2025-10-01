Nigeria @ 65: Tinubu has reset Economy, charted new course – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Wednesday hailed President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, declaring that the administration has successfully “reset” Nigeria’s economy and charted a new course for stability, growth and national prosperity.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, to mark the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the party congratulated Nigerians for their resilience, patriotism and faith in the country despite past challenges.

According to the APC, the Tinubu administration has reversed decades of economic missteps by introducing bold reforms, notably the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the multiple foreign exchange systems.

While these policies sparked initial discomfort among citizens, the party said they have since placed Nigeria on “solid macroeconomic foundations” with encouraging results.

“As Mr President has stated, the economy has turned the corner. Our country has become a net exporter, posting consistent trade surpluses in the last five quarters. Non-oil revenue has surged, oil production has reached record levels, and GDP grew by 4.28 percent in Q2 2025, the highest in four years, exceeding IMF’s 3.5 percent forecast,” the statement read.

The party further highlighted that foreign reserves now stand at over $42 billion while inflation has dropped to 20.1 percent, its lowest in years. It added that the government has slashed the country’s debt-servicing burden, raising the Tax-to-GDP ratio to 13.5 percent from 10 percent, and stabilising the naira to restore investor confidence.

Morka said Tinubu’s administration is also driving massive infrastructural investments, agricultural reforms and job creation initiatives, alongside sustained efforts against insurgency and corruption, which he described as laying the groundwork for “historic advancement.”

The APC lauded Nigerians for their patience and sacrifices, urging citizens to continue supporting President Tinubu and the party in building “a Nigeria of our collective dream”.