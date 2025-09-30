Nigeria @ 65: The worst is over, we’ve turned a new corner —Tinubu

Remembering the founding fathers, Tinubu recalled the sacrifices and vision of the country’s founding fathers, Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Margaret Ekpo, Anthony Enahoro, Michael Okpara, Aminu Kano, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and others, saying “they believed it was Nigeria’s manifest destiny to lead the entire black race as the largest black nation on earth.”

We have not strayed too far

Reflecting on Nigeria’s journey since October 1, 1960, Tinubu said: “While we may not have achieved all the lofty dreams of our forebears, we have not strayed too far from them. In 65 years, we have made tremendous progress in economic growth, social cohesion, and physical development.

“At independence, Nigeria had 120 secondary schools and two tertiary institutions. Today, we have over 23,000 secondary schools, 274 universities, 183 polytechnics and 236 colleges of education. We have witnessed a significant surge in healthcare, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation, and defence.’’

Civil war, military rule, resilience

The President acknowledged Nigeria’s turbulent history but noted that Nigerians weathered the storm and kept hope alive.

“We fought a bitter civil war, endured military dictatorships and political crises. But in all, we weathered every storm and overcame every challenge with courage and grit,” he said.

According to him, for 65 years, Nigeria has endured profound social, economic, and political trials.

He said: ‘’We survived a civil war, military dictatorships, and recurring political crises. In spite of these setbacks, we have recorded progress in economic growth, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social cohesion.

‘’At Independence, Nigeria had just 120 secondary schools with 130,000 students. Today, there are over 23,000 secondary schools. In 1960, we had only the University of Ibadan and Yaba College of Technology. As of 2024, Nigeria boasts 274 universities, 183 polytechnics, and 236 colleges of education. Healthcare, telecommunications, aviation, and financial services have all expanded remarkably.

Unfinished business

Declaring that like the founding leaders, he had committed himself irrevocably to the unfinished business of nation-building, President Tinubu said he inherited a near-collapsed economy, distorted by decades of bad policies.

‘’However, faced with the choice of doing nothing or taking tough decisions, we chose reform. We chose tomorrow over the comfort of today,” he said.

On this score, he said: “Upon assumption of office, our administration ended the corrupt fuel subsidy regime and abolished multiple foreign exchange rates that enriched a few, while impoverishing the majority.

‘’Those bold steps redirected resources to education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and social investment programmes.’’

According to him, the results of his tough decisions are evident and “we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over, yesterday’s pains are giving way to today’s relief.”

Listing his achievements, the President said: ‘’Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.23% in Q2 2025, the fastest in four years, surpassing IMF’s projection of 3.4%, while inflation declined to 20.12% in August 2025, the lowest in three years.

‘’N20 trillion was realised from non-oil revenue by August 2025, with N3.65 trillion raised in September alone, 411% higher than May 2023 levels.

‘’On fiscal health, debt service-to-revenue ratio reduced from 97% to below 50%; Ways and Means advances cleared.

‘’Foreign reserves rose to $42.03 billion this September, the highest since 2019. Nigeria recorded five consecutive quarters of trade surplus, reaching ¦ 7.46 trillion in Q2 2025, with non-oil exports hitting 48%.

‘’Oil production rebounded to 1.68 million barrels per day, while Nigeria began refining PMS domestically for the first time in four decades.

‘’All-share index in the stock market surged from 55,000 in May 2023 to 142,000 points by September 2025. Central Bank also slashed rates for the first time in five years.’’

Winning war against insecurity

On insecurity, he said: “Our armed forces and security agencies are working tirelessly against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. Boko Haram/ISWAP in the North-East, IPOB/ESN in the South-East, and banditry in the North-West are being degraded.

‘’Hundreds of communities have been liberated, with thousands of displaced people returning home. We salute the gallantry and sacrifices of our security operatives.”

Youths as Nigeria’s greatest asset

To cater for the youths, who he described as Nigeria’s greatest asset, Tinubu outlined the various youth-oriented programmes he was implementing, saying ‘’we must dream big, innovate, and conquer more frontiers in science, technology, arts, and sports.

‘’Our young people are the future of this blessed country. We have launched policies and funding schemes to give them wings to fly: NELFUND Student Loans: 510,000 students across 36 states and FCT have accessed N99.5 billion in loans, with N44.7 billion disbursed as upkeep allowance.

‘’Credicorp Loans: 153,000 Nigerians received N30 billion in affordable loans for solar energy, vehicles, home upgrades, and digital devices.

‘’YouthCred: Tens of thousands of NYSC members are now benefiting from consumer credit.

‘’iDICE Programme: In collaboration with AfDB, French Development Agency, and Islamic Development Bank, we are empowering young innovators in digital and creative sectors.’’

Challenges and sacrifices

Going forward, the President said ‘’we must acknowledge that these reforms brought temporary pains—high inflation, rising cost of living, and public discomfort. Yet, the alternative was economic collapse.

‘’Our progress must not be measured by economic statistics alone but by the food on our tables, the quality of education, electricity in our homes, and safety in our communities.

Call to action

“Fellow Nigerians, we are racing against time. We must build new roads and repair old ones, construct, schools and hospitals, expand electricity to power industries and homes, develop seaports, railways, and airports comparable to the best in the world.

“Decades of neglect left us with huge deficits, but our administration is correcting them. State and local governments now have more resources to address grassroots development.

‘’Let us all be part of this work. Let us produce, not just consume. Let us farm our land, build factories, and patronise ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ goods. Let us pay our taxes and put Nigeria first.”

“The dawn of a new Nigeria is here—self-reliant, prosperous, and united. With Almighty God on our side, we will overcome. Let all hands be on deck. Let us believe, once again, in the boundless potential of our great nation.”