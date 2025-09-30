Nigeria @65: Prof. Nnam says hardships are temporary, optimistic about Nation’s progress

By Chinedu Adonu

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary, former Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Professor Victor Nnam, has expressed optimism about the country’s future, noting that current economic hardships are temporary and that Nigeria remains on a path to progress.

In a statement released to journalists on Wednesday, Prof. Nnam acknowledged the challenges many Nigerians are facing but encouraged citizens to maintain hope, emphasizing that these difficulties will eventually give way to prosperity.

“At 65, Nigeria has come a long way. Yes, there are economic, social, and political challenges, but there is also undeniable progress,” he said. “The current hardship is not permanent. Like every season, it will pass.”

Highlighting the resilience and potential of the Nigerian people, Prof. Nnam stressed that nation-building is a long-term process requiring sacrifice, patience, and unity.

“No nation develops overnight. The progress we seek will come through sustained effort, reforms, and collective commitment. We must remain united, focused, and optimistic,” he noted.

Prof. Nnam also commended Nigerians for their enduring spirit and called on both leaders and citizens to work together to build a society rooted in justice, equity, and opportunity.

“We must hold our leaders accountable, but also fulfill our responsibilities as citizens. Now is the time to deepen our commitment to national values and support initiatives that can transform our economy and institutions,” he added.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s journey since independence in 1960, Prof. Nnam urged a renewed sense of patriotism and a focus on development over division.

“As we mark 65 years as an independent nation, let us choose unity over division, progress over stagnation, and hope over despair.”