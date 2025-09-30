Nigeria @65: Powell Homes MD hails Governor Mbah, calls for safe housing

By Chinedu Adonu

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Architect Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, has called on leaders across the nation to use the occasion to foster unity and build a stronger country in line with the vision of the nation’s founding fathers.

In his Independence Day message, Architect Emmanuel acknowledged the progress made in the real estate and housing sector but noted that the rising cost of building materials remains a major challenge for developers and homeowners.

He emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that housing solutions meet the needs of Nigerians.

Commending the Enugu State Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Architect Emmanuel highlighted the positive impact of the administration’s policies on the construction and housing industry. According to him, initiatives focused on infrastructure development and ease of doing business have encouraged investment and enabled real estate professionals to better serve their clients.

He also noted that Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd has contributed to housing delivery by providing homes that prioritize comfort, security, and quality standards.

However, Architect Emmanuel cautioned Nigerians to be wary of unqualified practitioners in the real estate sector, stressing the importance of verifying credentials and engaging only licensed professionals when investing in property.

“At Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, we remain committed to delivering high-quality housing solutions. Our projects are designed with care, built with quality materials, and executed with professionalism at every stage. Transparency and customer satisfaction remain our priorities,” he said.

With branches in Enugu, Abuja, Awka, Asaba, Owerri, Aba, and other cities, the company continues to expand its reach, offering reliable housing solutions to more Nigerians.

He concluded by urging citizens to support good leadership and work collectively toward a future where every Nigerian can access safe and affordable housing.