Nigeria @65: PANDEF urges FG, states, LGAs to show greater determination, respect rule of law

…Calls for meaningful reforms, renewed action on insecurity, poverty, and infrastructure

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political organisation representing the South-South geopolitical zone, has called on the Federal, State, and Local Governments to show greater determination and respect for the rule of law in consolidating democracy, pursuing meaningful economic reforms, and addressing the challenges of insecurity, poverty, hunger, and youth unemployment that continue to burden Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, the Forum felicitated with the government and people of Nigeria as the country marked its 65th Independence Anniversary, describing the milestone as “yet another opportunity to reflect on the journey of our nationhood.”

PANDEF also urged the Federal Government to urgently address worsening infrastructure decay in the Niger Delta, the region from which much of the nation’s wealth is derived. It noted that the neglect of critical projects such as the East-West Road, Benin–Auchi Road, Benin–Warri Road, and the revitalisation of the southern ports in Port Harcourt, Calabar, Onne, and Warri must be decisively tackled if Nigeria is to fully harness its economic potential.

Igali’s statement read in part: “The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), on behalf of the peoples of the South-South zone, warmly felicitates with the government and the entire people of Nigeria as we mark the 65th independence anniversary of our dear country, Africa’s largest democracy. We give thanks to Almighty God for the gift of this outstanding nation and the progress we have achieved despite daunting challenges.”

The Forum commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for efforts at addressing national concerns, and also praised the governors of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, and Rivers States for their leadership and commitment to regional development.

Reiterating its call for action, PANDEF stressed that government at all levels must rededicate itself to securing lives, improving the economy, and ensuring good governance.

“As Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence, we call for sober reflection, renewed dedication, and bold action to build a stronger, united, and prosperous nation for ourselves and future generations,” Igali stated.

The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to continue working with the Federal Government and Niger Delta state leaders to ensure the region and its people play their rightful role in national affairs.