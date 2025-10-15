Nigeria @65: Osaghae, others hail Nigeria’s  democracy, growing global influence

Nigeria Flag

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Eminent professors and scholars have hailed Nigeria’s achievements and strength on its 65th anniversary, emphasising the country’s ability to manage diversity, its democratic credentials and its influential role in global affairs.

The scholars, who include Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, the Director General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA),

Emeritus Prof. Bayo Adekanye, of Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, Dr. Abdul-Wasi Babatunde Moshood, Ag. HoD of Department of Political Science, Lagos State University, Prof. Kayode Soremekun and Dr. Abdul-Gafar Tobi Oshodi, spoke at the Nigeria at 65 international conference themed: “Diversity, Democracy and International Affairs”, organised by the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University.

In his presentation, Osaghae acknowledged the challenges Nigeria has faced, but emphasized the country’s resilience and capacity to adapt and overcome them, while saying that the world had a lot to learn from the country’s approach to managing its diversity.

He emphasized Nigeria’s significant influence in global affairs, citing its preeminent position in West Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the theme of the event, he said: “We have managed diversity so well so far. The world has a lot to learn from Nigeria and the management of diversity. The other key point about the theme is democracy. Of course, we are Africa’s biggest democracy today, and it has become one of the four Ds of foreign policy doctrine.

“In terms of our engagement with the world, we are a big country, we have the population, we have the resources, we are very confident people, we are very resilient, and the world has always acknowledged that Nigeria is a clear leader, not just in West Africa and Africa, but in the world as a whole. Very few things can discussed or decided without Nigeria’s participation.

“So, at 65, I think that it’s a time to reflect on where we have come, how we have come, and where we want to be. I see that we have the foundations that may have been fractured at some point, but we are addressing them and trying to put them right, because the journey of a country is not one that is decided once and for all.

You continue to make progress, and as things evolve and emerge and confront you, you must surmount them.”

In his keynote address, Adekanye said there’s the need for Nigeria to leverage its diaspora community, cultural resources, and talented citizens to promote national development and positive international relations.

He emphasized the importance of engaging diasporan Nigerians in national development, citing the Jewish-American community’s support for Israel as an example.

He, therefore, urged diaspora Nigerians to invest, volunteer, and contribute their skills to national development and diplomacy.

Speaking on Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy, he described Nigeria as a cultural superpower that exports music, arts, and fashion and advocated for institutionalizing this cultural resource to enhance diplomacy and promote national interests.

He said: “Nigerian foreign policy has not changed much except that today, the emphasis is more on getting Nigerians in diaspora to be part of the resolution of the problems in this country by calling on them to invest.

“Why don’t you Nigerians in America try to help us by bringing skills, volunteering to be part of the solution here, to help contribute to building up the country.

“Today, educated Nigerians abroad are a considerable demographic group in all the advanced industrialised countries. We are the most educated, the most skilled. They should remember home and try to plough some of the skills, expertise, and money into your native land, so that Nigeria can move on.”

On his welcome remarks, Moshood said: “Nigeria at 65 is more than a chronological milestone; it represents a complicated journey of profound resilience, complex struggles, blunders and extraordinary potentials.

“As we gather here at LASU, the conference offers us an all-important opportunity to brainstorm and cross-fertilise ideas.

“As we engage in this intellectual tradition of the academy, we must acknowledge the duality of this 65th anniversary. While we celebrate the sustained unity and the indomitable spirit of our people, we must also simultaneously approach this moment with the critical lens and caution of the social scientists to ask: Are we on the path to realising the dreams of our forebears?