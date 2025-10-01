Nigeria @65: Masari urges Nigerians to embrace unity, resist divisive politics

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Political and Other Matters, called on citizens to embrace unity and resist divisive politics.

In a statement to commemorate the anniversary, Masari expressed “unalloyed joy” over the country’s progress despite its diversity and challenges.

The president’s aide invoked the symbolism of the “broom principle” to stress the importance of togetherness.

“A strand of broom is easily broken but a bunch of broom is hardly broken. The important thing is that we are better and stronger together,” he said, urging Nigerians to contribute positively to the dreams of the nation’s founding fathers.

Masari praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing the Renewed Hope Agenda as transformative and evidence of strong capacity to return Nigeria to the path of progress.

“Our faith in a collective Nigeria where everyone’s future is assured should remain unshaken, moreso as the leadership of the country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown strong capacity and commitment to returning the country to a path of progress with the Renewed Hope Agenda that is working beyond belief,” he noted.

He highlighted what he described as more inclusive governance, with projects and appointments spread across political zones.

“This is a time that all Nigerians are being carried along… so the spirit of divisiveness should die a natural death,” Masari said.

The presidential aide listed improvements in education, security, infrastructure, health, finance, and the economy, adding that Tinubu’s administration had “brought back the coaches of our national derailment back on track.”

Warning against political distractions, he urged Nigerians to rally behind government efforts to accelerate growth and catch up with developed nations.

“Every scheme to draw us back by any political consideration should not only be thwarted but resisted,” he said, assuring citizens that better days lie ahead.

