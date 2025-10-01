Nigeria @65: Fix deplorable roads – Lamienghan urges FG, NDDC, Ministry of Works  

By Vera Opia

High Comrade Joseph Lamienghan, a grassroots mobilizer and social justice advocate in the Niger Delta, has called on the Federal Government, the Ministry of Works, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary with urgent action to fix the country’s deplorable road network, especially in the oil-producing region.

In his Independence Day statement made available to Daily Independent, Lamienghan described the state of Nigerian roads 65 years after independence as “nothing short of a national disaster,” warning that unless immediate action is taken, the socio-economic impact will continue to worsen the suffering of citizens.

“We are living in abnormal times, where our roads — instead of being channels of movement and commerce — have become corridors of death,” he lamented.

Painting a grim picture of road conditions across the Niger Delta, he said:

“From Port Harcourt to Warri, Benin to Yenagoa, and across the oil-rich Niger Delta, our people are navigating potholes, gullies, and collapsed bridges daily. Vehicles are breaking down. Lives are being lost. The silence from leadership is deafening.”

Lamienghan stressed that governance must remain people-centred to justify the nation’s immense wealth.

“Government is continuity. Every new government inherits both the assets and the liabilities of the previous one. But what we are witnessing today is alarming. In less than two years, the rate of road collapse has erased more than eight years of infrastructure development claims. How do we explain this level of decay?” he queried.

The activist questioned the sincerity of public office holders in addressing Nigeria’s deep-rooted infrastructure challenges.

“Is it that we lack engineers? Or is it that we lack conscience? The Niger Delta has contributed immensely to the wealth of this nation. Yet we are being repaid with neglect, poor roads, and avoidable deaths,” he said.

He warned that the continued neglect of Niger Delta roads risks becoming irreversible unless urgent rehabilitation is undertaken.

“The people of the Niger Delta are watching. History is recording. Let no one be deceived — the patience of Nigerians is wearing thin,” he cautioned.

Lamienghan also challenged leaders and citizens in the region to speak up against what he described as systematic neglect.

“Must we wait for outsiders to tell us what to do? We are the voice of the Niger Delta — the oil-bearing region of this country. We must rise and cry out. We must speak to the NDDC, to the Ministry of Works, to Direct Labour agencies. They must act now — because our roads are not just bad; they are a threat to life, to business, and to our dignity.”

Concluding, he lamented that 65 years after independence, Nigeria — once regarded as the giant of Africa — is being reduced to a “pariah state.”