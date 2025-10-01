Nigeria @65: First Lady calls for collective sacrifice for greater Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged citizens to unite and make personal sacrifices towards building the nation of their dreams.

In her message titled “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation”, the First Lady challenged Nigerians to shift focus from what the country can do for them to what they can contribute to its growth and progress.

Quoting Khalil Gibran’s 1925 essay The New Frontier and former U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s famous inaugural address, she stressed the importance of patriotism and collective responsibility in nation-building.

“Let us all play our part to build a Nigeria we all want to see. Your sacrifice will never be in vain,” she declared.