Nigeria @65: Amechi stresses need for affordable housing

File image

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, the Chief Executive Officer of Moorex Group, Engr. Chidi Charles Amechi, has stressed the urgent need for affordable housing to meet the growing demand of Nigerians, particularly low and middle-income earners.

Amechi, who was recently named Real Estate Person of the Year 2023 by the Leadership Excellence Award, said quality homes must be within reach of ordinary citizens if the country is to make meaningful progress.

“For too long, Nigerians have battled with the challenge of affordability versus quality in housing. At Moorex, our mission is to prove that a decent, secure home should not remain a dream,” Amechi said.

He pointed to one of the Group’s standout initiatives—the 264-unit housing estate in Wasa District, Abuja—not just as a residential project but as a development that creates jobs, supports local supply chains, and empowers communities.

According to him, housing is a basic human need, and the future of the country depends on ensuring that citizens have access to safe and affordable accommodation. “Shelter is fundamental. We build ideas, dreams, energy, and homes. We build good experiences for our clients, our partners, our team, our subcontractors, and our community,” he said.

Amechi further described his organisation as a “Conglomerate of Excellence,” noting that it has diversified into subsidiaries such as Moorex Projects, Moorex Properties, Moorex Pharmaceutical Marketing, Moorex Renewable Energy, and Moorex Energy Services Ltd. He added that the company also invests in youth development through start-up funding and mentorship.

His contributions to the housing and development sectors have earned him multiple recognitions, including the Great Achievers Award for Human and Community Development from the Great Achievers Initiative for Youth and Community Development (GAIYD). He was also featured recently on the cover of Attention Magazine as a “newsmaker for positive reasons.”

Amechi, a registered engineer and member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), emphasized that integrity and ethics remain at the heart of his operations. “Ethics are the foundation of our success,” he said.

Public reactions have continued to highlight his impact. One social media tribute described him as “a giant entrepreneur and philanthropist who has not only made Abuja more beautiful but has brought smiles to low and middle-income earners.”

While reaffirming his organisation’s commitment to Nigeria’s development, Amechi said his vision is not limited to local operations. “We are not limited by geographical boundaries; our vision is global,” he stressed, adding that Nigerian enterprises have the capacity to compete internationally while remaining grounded in local realities.

As Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence, Amechi said the housing deficit should serve as a wake-up call for stakeholders to prioritise affordable housing, which he described as central to dignity, empowerment, and progress for citizens.