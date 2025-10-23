Niger Tragedy: Umahi sets up emergency committee to rehabilitate Lambata–Bida Road

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has established an emergency committee to collaborate with contractors for immediate palliative work on the damaged sections of the Lambata–Bida Road in Niger State.

This followed a tanker explosion at Essa Village, CH.97+000, along the Lambata–Lapai–Bida Road, which claimed several lives.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Governor and people of Niger State.

The statement said the committee was formed “in furtherance of the outcome of the Minister’s meeting with the delegation of National Assembly members from Niger State, and his discussions with the Governor of Niger State and the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on immediate intervention on the affected road.”

Umahi directed the committee to move to Niger State without delay and work with the contractor, CGC Nigeria Limited, to carry out palliative rehabilitation on the road.

The Minister noted that the project was initially funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), but following the company’s withdrawal from such funding schemes nationwide, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had directed that all ongoing projects previously financed by NNPCL be reviewed and presented to him.

According to Orji, the Ministry has completed the review of all such projects and will present its findings to the President next week.

He added, “The Minister calls on all contractors handling the project, especially those who have generated payment certificates, to return to site as payments are expected to begin in November 2025.”

Umahi reaffirmed the commitment of the Renewed Hope administration to delivering durable road infrastructure nationwide, promoting sustainable economic growth, and ensuring lasting benefits for future generations.