Niger State pegs teachers’ retirement age at 65, effective January 2026

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Niger State Government has approved the extension of the retirement age for teachers in the state to 65 years, effective January 2026.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago made the announcement during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration held in Minna. He noted that the decision aims to preserve the wealth of experience within the teaching profession and ensure the continuous transfer of knowledge to younger generations.

Bago disclosed that the proposal has been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for domestication and passage into law.

In addition, the governor reinstated the payment of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) levies in schools, emphasizing that such payments must be approved and managed through the Ministry of Education to ensure transparency and proper utilization.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to teachers’ welfare, Governor Bago announced a wage award of ₦20,000 for all teachers in the state, to take effect next month. He also donated an 18-seater bus to the Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The governor further directed that all primary school teachers’ employment and promotion matters be handled by the Local Government Service Commission, while the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will play a supervisory role.

He also approved a leadership retreat for teachers at Level 17, stressing the importance of continuous professional development.

In his remarks, the NUT State Chairman, Comrade Adamu Mohammed Akayago, commended Governor Bago for his efforts in improving teachers’ welfare and for approving an ₦80,000 minimum wage for state workers. He highlighted the vital role of teachers as “architects of the collective future” and called for sustained support for the profession.

The 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration was themed “Together for Teachers, Together for Tomorrow.”