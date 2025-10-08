Niger Delta activist Mamamu indicates interest for Delta South senatorial seat

By Jimitota Onoyume

A prominent youth leader and President of the Niger Delta Youths Council (NDYC), Comrade Bene Youkore Mamamu, has expressed strong interest to represent Delta South Senatorial district in the Senate from 2027.

Mamamu made his intention to contest the senatorial election known in a signed statement, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri.

According to him, he chose to make his intention known early, “after due consultation with key stakeholders across the Senatorial district”.

Mamamu expressed that he would defeat other contestants , including the incumbent , Senator Joel-Onowakpo, should he choose to run for re-election.

He said : “I am committed to creating jobs, fostering economic growth, and ensuring that the voices of our youths are heard in the Senate.

“The time for productive representation is now. Joel-Onowakpo’s representation has not attracted any Federal Government project to the Senatorial district.

“This is not time for mere paper work but a time for productive representation”

Mamamu emphasized the importance of “federal projects that would not only create jobs but also improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education in the region”.

“We need to invest in our people and our communities. My plan includes establishing vocational training centres, enhancing access to quality education, and promoting entrepreneurship among our youth.

“In addition to job creation and education, my blueprint includes initiatives aimed at environmental sustainability, particularly in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, which has faced numerous challenges related to pollution and degradation.

“My main interest for the Senatorial Seat is to ensure that I achieve sustainable development that benefits all local government areas and the ethnic groups in Delta South”, he said.