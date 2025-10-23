NGOs empower Katsina pupils with learning, hygiene kits

By Juliet Umeh

Non-governmental organisations including GOALPrime Organization Nigeria, GPON, in partnership with Save the Children International, SCI, and with funding support from Education Cannot Wait, ECW, has officially launched the distribution of learning materials, hygiene, and dignity kits to learners across formal schools in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The initiative aims to strengthen inclusive, safe, and quality education for children affected by crisis situations, with a strong emphasis on promoting equitable access to learning opportunities and gender-responsive education environments.

According to a statement signed by the Country Director of GOALPrime Organization Nigeria, Prof. Christopher Chinedumuije, the flag-off marked a crucial step in ensuring that children in crisis-affected communities continued to learn in dignity, safety, and hope.

Chinedumuije, also a Professor of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Studies, said: “Education is not just a right, it is a lifeline. Through this initiative, we are restoring hope and equipping children, especially girls, to thrive despite the challenges of displacement and insecurity.”

The event, held in Musawa, brought together key stakeholders from the State Agency for Mass Education (SAME), State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and the Development Management Board, among others.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to collective action toward achieving quality education for every child, especially in communities facing humanitarian crises.

These provisions are designed to enhance teaching and learning conditions, improve personal hygiene, and promote the dignity and well-being of learners, particularly girls and children from vulnerable households.

Through this intervention, GPON and its partners are not only supporting immediate learning needs but also laying the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive education system in Katsina State.

The Musawa flag-off underscored GPON’s unwavering commitment to Education in Emergencies, EiE, programming and aligned with its broader mission to create a better humanity through responsive, inclusive, and sustainable humanitarian actions.

Together with partners, GOALPrime continues to champion the call for “Education for Every Child,” ensuring no learner is left behind.