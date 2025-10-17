NGO unveils Nigeria’s first automated pad dispenser in Ibadan

…Targets girl-child empowerment through menstrual hygiene education

By Efe Onodjae

In a bid to tackle period poverty and promote menstrual health among adolescent girls, a nonprofit organization, The GLEA Network, has donated Nigeria’s first locally built automated sanitary pad dispenser to Oba Akinbiyi Model School, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The initiative, unveiled on October 16, 2025, is part of the organization’s effort to advance girls’ education, empowerment and well-being through access to menstrual hygiene products and health education.

Led by Mrs. Oreoluwa Akee, the project featured the introduction of the “Glea Care Box” an automated pad dispenser designed to provide on-demand access to sanitary pads for female students. Founded by Gloria Oladeji, GLEA focuses on gender advocacy, health, education and skills empowerment for girls and young women, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 4, and 5.

The donation also included a bed, hygiene materials and an interactive learning session on menstrual health. The event attracted representatives of the Oyo State Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, as well as eight Non-Governmental Organizations working in the area of women’s rights and health.

In her welcome address, the school’s principal applauded the initiative, describing it as “a critical step towards removing obstacles to girls’ education and grooming them into empowered leaders.”

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Olabisi Folashade Ajuwon, an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), urged the students to embrace leadership and see themselves as changemakers.

Also speaking, Miss Damilola Olatunji, an ALX alumna and host of “Health and Harmony” on TikTok, sensitized the girls on menstrual hygiene management, demystifying myths and encouraging stigma-free conversations.

The students actively participated through presentations and cultural performances that highlighted menstrual awareness and girl-child empowerment.

The unveiling of the Glea Care Box was performed jointly by the school principal, representatives of the Ministries of Education and Health, and the GLEA team. The dispenser, which currently holds 50 sanitary pads, will be regularly restocked to ensure sustainable access for students.

According to GLEA, the initiative aims to address challenges that keep girls out of school during their menstrual cycles. A report by UNICEF in 2023 revealed that over 7.6 million girls are out of school in Nigeria, with 23 percent of adolescent girls missing classes monthly due to menstruation.

The event had over 100 female students, teachers, and corps members in attendance. Many students described the experience as empowering, with some seeing a pad dispenser for the first time.

GLEA said the initiative would be scaled up across Oyo State and other parts of the country to ensure more girls have access to menstrual hygiene products and education.