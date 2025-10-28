NGO distributes sanitary products, writing materials, others to students in A-Ibom

The Founder of The Girl Child Manger Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, Abasi-Ibianake Edem, has continued her unwavering commitment to empowering young girls.



In celebration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, she visited her hometown, Nung Oku, where she spoke to female students of Idagha Secondary School, Nung Oku, Uruan Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.



During the visit, she engaged the students on personal hygiene, career pathways, and self-development, while also distributing sanitary products, writing materials, and empowerment packages to support their education and well-being.



Speaking at the event, Edem encouraged the girls to remain focused, disciplined, and confident in the pursuit of their dreams. She shared her personal story of humble beginnings and perseverance, reminding them that “tough times don’t last, but tough people do.” She emphasized that this stage of their lives is not for distractions but for building a solid foundation for success through hard work and dedication.



This outreach marks her third consecutive empowerment programme since 2023, aimed at promoting education, self-value, and personal hygiene among girls in secondary schools.



Through The Girl Child Manger Initiative, Edem has also made remarkable impact by partnering Akwa Ibom State Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit under the Ministry of Justice to rescue 26 girls who were victims of sexual abuse.



The organization boasts a dedicated team of volunteers, Emediong Nnah, Blessing Eyo, Idongesit Micah Eno, Victoria Donald, Emediong Edem, and Bello Abdul-Rasaq, who share in the Founder’s vision of raising future great women and building a safer, more equitable society for the girl child.