NGO builds journalists’ capacity to support Abuja indigenes’ rights

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to boost inclusion in the Nigerian project, a nonprofit organization, Network of Journalists on Indigenous Peoples, NEJII, Monday, built capacity of journalists to give adequate support for the rights of Abuja indigenes under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants, AOIs, through their reportage.

The one-day training was organized by NEJII with the support of the MacArthur Foundation and Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, (CHRICED).

Basically, the capacity building for the journalists who were drawn from the print, online and electronic media from across the North, the media practitioners were empowered with a Training Manual, which exposed journalists to best global practices in the coverage of indigenous issues, and was on promoting the political, economic and cultural rights of Abuja Original Inhabitants, AOIs, in order to ensure they have na sense of belonging in the scheme of things instead of calling their land a ‘no man’s land’, which had recently caused serious agitations and tempers running high among the AOIs which are the Koros, Ganaganas, Nupes, Gbayi, Gades, Ebiras, and others under 17 chiefdoms.

Meanwhile, the training programme focused on the rights of indigenous peoples who forefathers had lived in Abuja for thousands of years before the capital was moved from Lagos to Abuja in 1976.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director, CHRICED, Dr Zikirullahi Ibrahim, noted that the media remains a key partner in sustainable development, which he said that democracy is better enriched by taking into cognizance the plight of vulnerable people of which the AOIs are one.

Meanwhile, the training is coming two days after the CHRICED foundation laying ceremony for the AOIs Heritage Project conceived to be built inside the University of Abuja, UniAbuja. The foundation ceremony held at the weekend in the main campus of the University.

The Coordinator, NEJII, Adewale Adeoye, cited sections of the United Nations including the United Nations Universal Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 and the International Labour Convention, (ILO) 169 which mandates state actors to address the fears and aspirations of Indigenous peoples all over the world.

He said: “We need to use legal and peaceful means to see redress for the Abuja Original Inhabitants, (AOIs) whose rights over their indigenous territories, land and resources have been taken away by the modern state.”

Meanwhile, an official of CHRICED, Victor Ezenwa Emejuiwe, urged media practitioners to focus on human right violations, right to land, education, health and job opportunities in order to give the true plight of of Abuja indigenous people.

Emejuiwe also described the role journalists play to shapen socioeconomic and sociocultural issues as critical in working with indigenous communities to bring into sharp focus their demand for prompt attention from state actors.

He said AOIs are vulnerable and need the support of the media, which he urged to prioritize the setting agenda for peace, conflict prevention and sustainable livelihood.

“The characteristic of the indigenous people include historic continuity, language, distinctive cultural identity, spirituality and spirituality. Indigenous people all over the world inhabit 25 per cent of the earth’s surface while they are responsive for the protection of 80 per cent of global biodiversity”, he said.

He further stated that, “In the United Nations provision, Indigenous rights on genetic resources are protected by international agreements like the new WIPO Treaty, which requires inventors to disclose the origin of genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge used in their inventions.

“These rights are based on the principle of fair and equitable benefit-sharing, and the right to prior and informed consent, which flow from the broader rights of self-determination and property. While genetic resources themselves cannot be patented, inventions based on them can be, and the new treaty aims to prevent “biopiracy” by ensuring that Indigenous Peoples are recognized and compensated.”

Also, in a remark, the producer of Kakaaki, a popular programme on African Independent Television, AIT, Sola Ayebola called on pericipants to specifically highlight the plight of AOIs for peace and stability in Abuja and in the country at large.

Meanwhile, journalists at the workshop expressed renewed commitment to report more on the plight of Abuja Original Inhabitants, AOIs as they expressed deep concerns over the situation of AOIs, therefore, called on government and relevant stakeholders to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the first nations to avoid unforeseen circumstances arising from years of historic injustice that may spur an outbreak of bottled-up anger.