NGF urges safety measures in transportation of combustible materials

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has called for greater attention to safety measures and regulations in the transportation of combustible materials across the country.

This is contained in a condolence message by the forum’s Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to the Niger Government, after a tanker explosion in the Katcha Local Government Area of the state.

The forum condoled with the people, families of the victims and Gov. Mohammed Bago. It also commended emergency responders for their humanitarian assistance to the victims.

NAN reports that the Director of Information of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Dr Ibrahim Hussaini, confirmed the incident, saying, “Our men are on the ground for search and rescue operations.”

“So far our men have confirmed that 35 people have been burnt to death and 40 others injured,” Hussaini said, adding that the injured have been rushed to Bida and Lapai General Hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), A’isha Sa’adu, confirmed that no fewer than 35 persons died in the petrol tanker explosion.

She said the tragedy happened when some residents attempted to scoop fuel from the fallen tanker, which later exploded.

According to her, 46 others sustained various degrees of injuries and were evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, with the support of FRSC personnel, villagers, and some good Samaritans.

Sa’adu explained that preliminary investigations indicated that the accident was a lone crash resulting from loss of control by the tanker driver.

She cautioned motorists to exercise utmost care and adhere to traffic regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

The sector commander also warned members of the public against scooping fuel from accident scenes, describing it as a dangerous act that had claimed many lives in the past. (NAN)