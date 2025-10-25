NFVCB, Nollywood stakeholders endorse full regulatory compliance 

Presentation of NOLLYWOOD MATION BUILDERS AWARD to Dr. Shaibu Husseini, fta by National President of ANMD Barr Kenneth Ibeanusi

By Benjamin Njoku

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has secured a firm commitment from Nollywood stakeholders to fully comply with the Board’s regulatory framework governing film and video distribution in Nigeria.

As part of this renewed collaboration, stakeholders also pledged to resubmit all unclassified films currently in circulation for proper classification, in line with the Board’s statutory mandate.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NFVCB, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, disclosed this following a strategic engagement held on the sidelines of the Association of Nigerian Movie Directors (ANMD) Convention in Asaba, Delta State. The interactive session brought together key industry figures, including the Nollywood Guild Chairmen—the umbrella body of all guilds and associations in Delta State—and the Active Movie Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (AMPMAN).

The engagement provided a platform for open and constructive discussions on issues surrounding regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, and data management within the Nigerian film industry.

During the deliberations, stakeholders agreed to align fully with NFVCB regulations by joining duly registered professional associations and guilds, and by submitting all films for classification before their release on streaming platforms or Pay-TV channels. They also committed to bringing previously uncensored or unclassified films to the Board for proper vetting and certification.

In response, Husseini assured the stakeholders of the immense benefits of operating under registered and recognized associations working in partnership with the NFVCB. He also emphasized the Board’s readiness to classify films and issue certificates within 24 hours of submission, underscoring the agency’s dedication to efficiency and professionalism.

The NFVCB boss further revealed ongoing collaborations with Google and other streaming platforms aimed at curbing the distribution of unclassified films online. He encouraged stakeholders to use the official NFVCB digital submission link to upload and submit their films directly for classification.

Husseini also announced plans by the Board to establish an NFVCB Preview Centre in Asaba, which will decentralize operations and provide filmmakers in the South-South region with easier access to the Board’s services.

The session reaffirmed the NFVCB’s commitment to promoting professionalism, regulatory compliance, and sustainable growth within Nigeria’s film industry.

Husseini stressed that effective collaboration between the Board and industry stakeholders remains vital to achieving a more structured, ethical, and globally respected Nollywood.