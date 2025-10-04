NFF’s ineptitude cause of Super Eagles’ poor results – Olofinjana

Olofinjana

By Jacob Ajom

One of Nigeria’s great midfielders, Seyi Olofinjana, now working as Chelsea scout is not happy with the situation the Super Eagles have found themselves in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After 8 rounds of matches, Nigeria lies third in a group that is currently topped by the Cheetahs of the Republic of Benin on 14 points and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa also on 14 points but with an inferior goal difference. Super Eagles position which is also shared with Rwanda has made things very difficult for them. No one can guess whether Nigeria can still spring a miracle to qualify for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking as a guest of Monday Night Football on DSTv, Olofinjana was asked by the anchor Charles Anazodo whether he was disappointed with the Super Eagles players. His response was apt and explicit.

“It is difficult to separate the administrators and blame the players,” he started. “It will be unfair to blame the players alone. These are players that are doing excellent things for their clubs across Europe. Well of course, it is always difficult coming back to play in Africa; it has always been a problem. To talk about the problem with our football, you can’t blame the players alone without looking at the administration.”

Continuing, Olofinjana, a product of NUGA Games said, “I don’t think you can blame only the players. Some of these players are very good at their clubs, but when they come together as a team, the chemistry is missing. Too often, blame is placed solely on the players, but the administration also carries responsibility.

He said the frequent change of the technical crew of the national team took its toll on the productivity of the players. He observed that the frequent changes were an indication of lack of consistency and professionalism in the administration of football in the country. Hear him, “First, we need to talk about managers. Different managers come in with different ideas, but they don’t always get the support they need. For example, one manager walked away because he felt he wasn’t being backed enough by the NFF. Another came in at a crucial time but didn’t last long either. And yet another had the best record, but some argue he took the job too late to really make an impact.

The bottom line is this: the constant hiring and firing of coaches is destabilizing. Managers keep

coming and going, and that’s not healthy for the team.”

Olofinjana believes the changes have led to a loss of identity and playing culture by national team players. “From where I stand, the bigger problem is lack of structure and identity. When you watch the Super Eagles these days, you see a team without a discernible pattern. It shouldn’t be so. We should be able to say, “This is their style, this is their philosophy.” But right now, there’s no clear identity.”

He lamented, “Nigeria is one of the best footballing nations in Africa. We need a good manager, backed with proper support and respect. Otherwise, what happens is managers leave, or they fail, and the cycle

continues.

“Without structure, you can’t build. Fans end up frustrated, managers walk away, and players struggle to deliver. Until there’s stability and a clear football philosophy, the Super Eagles will continue to wobble.”