New service chiefs appointments: Ex-militant leader congratulates CDS, Gen Oluyede on vertical promotion

By Tunde Oso

Head of the Association of Urhobo Mayoral Family Crown (AUMFC) and former ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, describing his vertical promotion as divine and favoured by providence.

The Mayor stated on the heels of the reported sack of service chiefs, including the former Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, and others, adding, “Promotion is of God and also through hard work,” explaining, “General Oluyede has demonstrated sufficient professional prowess, loyalty, and solidarity to the nation, and that’s why it pleased God to spare him from those who were sacked.”

“The vertical promotion of General Oluyede speaks volumes of core professionalism, loyalty, solidarity and honesty to one’s professional calling. He’s a soldier’s soldier, as his career over the years is replete with professional excellence. He’s a reliable professional who can hold his own anywhere in the world, and he has the zeal to protect democratic norms and principles at all times.

“The 57-year-old Lt Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede became the Chief of Defence Staff for higher service to the nation, having previously served as the Chief of Army Staff from 30 September 2024 before being elevated to the role of CDS. I congratulate the new Defence Chief, while I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his choice of Oluyede.

“The Nigerian military, no doubt, needs a new energy towards unity and cohesion of the institution, and for this, Oluyede stands in the gap as a round peg in a round hole, and he commands respect within and outside the military.

“With him, the nation is assured of discipline and high operational standards with the Nigerian Armed Forces,” the mayor stated and urged Nigerians to give support to the administration of President Tinubu, saying, “The nation can not afford to be taken back to the days of the rule by a few.”

“Democracy,” the mayor added, “still remains the best form of governance, and Nigerians cannot afford to allow a few selfish people to truncate its principles and norms,” even as he urged the military institution to protect and safeguard the nation’s fledgling democracy.