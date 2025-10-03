New presidential fertilizer initiative will trigger high prices, farmers tell Tinubu 

By Gabriel Ewepu

FARMERS under the auspices of the Coalition of Farmers Association of Nigeria, COFAN, and Himma Youth Farmers Association of Nigeria, HYFAN, yesterday, asserted that the new Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, PFI, will trigger high cost of fertilizers.

The National President of COFAN, Dr Abubakar Bamai, said that the move by the government with the new PFI was amid rising input costs, distribution gaps, and uncertainty in fertilizer supply, would threaten the gains made over the past eight years and will further worsen the food crisis in Nigeria.

Bamai said the current price of fertilizer at N58,000 per 100 kilograms had made most farmers to sell their farms with crops to buy farm inputs, and many have already abandoned their farms due to high cost of inputs, adding that high cost of fertilizer will compound the woes.

He stated: “COFAN and HYFAN commend President Bola Tinubu, for his bold agricultural reforms and programs aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s food systems. These reforms show strong commitment to farmer empowerment, youth inclusion, and national food security.

“However, as the Federal Government undertakes the ongoing deliberation and restructuring of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), we express deep concern about the immediate effects on Nigerian farmers, particularly smallholder and youth farmers.

“Rising input costs, distribution gaps, and uncertainty in fertilizer supply threaten to undermine the gains made over the past eight years.”

Meanwhile, as one of their major demands, the coalition said the government should allow Ministry of Finance Incorporated, MOFI, to continue managing raw material importation.

“In this regard, we respectfully urge President Tinubu not to allow these achievements to be eroded. Specifically, we call on the Federal Government to: Continue the importation of fertilizer raw materials until local production capacity is fully reliable to meet national demand.

“Allow the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to continue managing raw material importation, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and stability in the supply chain.

“Adopt a balanced approach that protects farmers in the short term while building stronger local capacity for the future.”