New lending rule to deepen financial inclusion, protect Nigerians from exploitative micro-loans

Public policy advocate, Bolakake Aliu, has commended the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for introducing new regulations on digital lending, describing the move as a major step toward financial inclusion and consumer protection for millions of Nigerians who rely on telecom-based micro-loans.

Speaking in an interview with FM Radio, Aliu said the new framework would help curb predatory lending practices by telecom operators and enhance transparency in Nigeria’s fast-growing ₦1.4 trillion digital credit market.

“This reform isn’t about punishing telcos—it’s about protecting citizens,” Aliu said. “If implemented properly, it will prevent telecom-backed lenders from charging hidden fees and double-digit interest rates that trap vulnerable Nigerians in debt. It’s about fairness, not control.”

Aliu accused the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) of opposing the new policy to safeguard the interests of a few dominant players, particularly MTN Nigeria, instead of advocating for the broader industry.

“Let’s call this what it is,” he said. “ALTON is lobbying to preserve an information monopoly that allows a handful of operators to profit from unregulated airtime loans. That’s not advocacy, it’s rent-seeking.”

He also challenged ALTON Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, and Acting Executive Secretary, Cletus Katung, to a public debate on national television, urging them to explain why the association continues to resist reforms aimed at promoting transparency and fair competition.

According to him, the FCCPC’s lending guidelines would open up the digital credit ecosystem to new entrants, drive innovation, and protect low-income Nigerians who depend on small digital loans for daily survival.

“If ALTON truly believes in innovation, it should welcome a level playing field where everyone can compete fairly,” Aliu said. “The future of Nigeria’s digital economy depends on openness, not oligopoly.”

He urged regulators to remain steadfast in enforcing the new rules, stressing that inclusive financial growth depends on protecting consumers from exploitative practices rather than shielding dominant corporations.