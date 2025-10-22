New INEC Chairman to assume office Thursday, meet directors

Amupitan

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, is scheduled to hold his inaugural meeting with Directors of the Commission immediately after his official swearing-in on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

According to a statement issued by Wilfred Ifogah, Deputy Director of Publicity, on behalf of the Director, Voter Education and Publicity VEP, the meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Conference Hall of the INEC Headquarters, Abuja.

The meeting is expected to be Professor Amupitan’s first official engagement with the Commission’s top bureaucrats following his assumption of office.

It is likely to set the tone for his leadership direction and immediate priorities as INEC prepares for upcoming electoral activities across the country.