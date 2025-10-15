New Hampshire Capital invests N2bn to expand metering in Akwa Ibom

By Ime-Udoma Richmond

New Hampshire Capital has announced a N2 billion investment commitment in the Akwa Ibom State electricity market, focusing on the expansion of metering infrastructure and the development of electricity cooperatives to enhance access, reliability, and sustainability of power across the State.

The announcement followed the company’s participation at the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Summit 2025, held in Uyo. The Summit, themed “Attaining Energy Security and Universal Access for Akwa Ibom State”, brought together senior policymakers, investors, regulators, and energy sector stakeholders to chart pathways for a viable State electricity market.

Delivering a paper on the topic, “The Ideal Role for the Akwa Ibom State Government in the State Electricity Market”, Mr. Odion Omonfoman, Managing Director of New Hampshire Capital, highlighted the company’s commitment to partnering with the Akwa Ibom State Government to strengthen the newly established electricity market through strategic investments and technical collaboration.