New CP warns terrorists, other criminals to stay clear of Kogi

Mr Naziru Kankorifi, the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kogi, has warned terrorists and other criminals to stay away from the state.

The CP gave the warning when he assumed office on Wednesday at the Police Command headquarters in Lokoja.

Kankorifi took over from Mr Miller Dantawaye, now in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Command.

”I am not in Kogi to play but to police the state to enjoy the deserved peace and security for the attainment of the desired development.

“We won’t tolerate any act of terrorism in Kogi. Anyone who tries to tamper with the peace and security of the state will be dealt with.

“Kogi is an industrial state and gateway to both southern and northern states, and so deserves the peace and security that could make way for businesses to thrive for the growth and development of the state.

“We shall be professionally up and doing to secure the roads and the communities to give room for that growth and development in Kogi.

“The police will ensure proper synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure lives and properties are secured, ” he assured.

The CP called on sister security agencies, stakeholders, and residents of the state to support the police command in its policing efforts in Kogi.

