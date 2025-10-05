New coalition vows to end  corrupt leadership, electoral fraud

A new coalition, the New Direction for Nigeria Movement (NEDMO), has emerged with a bold promise to transform Nigeria’s political landscape by ending decades of corrupt leadership and electoral fraud.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja the convener of the coalition Comrade Mark Adebayo noted that ” NEDMO is determined to bring about a new era of good governance and accountability.

Adebayo outlined the coalition’s objectives and agenda, emphasizing the need for Nigerians to take control of their country’s destiny. “We are tired of an INEC that undermines our elections,” he said. “Nigerians are fed up with an electoral management body that suffocates the democratic space.”

“Part of the key demands the body wants are 1. Electoral Reform. NEDMO is calling for the implementation of the Justice Uwais electoral reform recommendations to ensure free and fair elections.

“The coalition wants to support candidates who are incorruptible, capable, and genuinely patriotic to lead Nigeria.

” INEC Overhaul. NEDMO demands an independent and effective INEC that truly represents the will of the Nigerian people.

“We urged Nigerians to join NEDMO and support its mission to create a better Nigeria. “We must organize as a people and work hard to steer Nigeria in a new direction electorally, economically, socially, and politically,” he said. With structures in over 600 local government areas and growing, NEDMO is poised to be a major force in Nigerian politics.

“As the country looks towards the 2027 general elections, NEDMO’s emergence has injected fresh hope into the nation’s democratic process. Will this coalition succeed in bringing about the change Nigeria so desperately needs? Only time will tell.