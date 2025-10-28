New CDS, Service chiefs visit NSA ahead of Senate confirmation

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, along with other Service Chiefs, has paid a courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja as part of their familiarization activities following their appointments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The visit comes as the Service Chiefs await confirmation by the Senate.

President Tinubu, in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary, urged lawmakers to give “expeditious consideration” to the confirmation request, citing the need to strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

The Senate has referred the President’s request to the Committee of the Whole, with the screening and confirmation exercise scheduled for next week.

Before visiting the NSA, the CDS and Service Chiefs had earlier paid a similar courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, at the Ministry’s headquarters, Ship House.