NESREA, ACCAPPOCCO decry poor waste mgt, urge waste-to-wealth drive

National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, and ACCAPPOCCO Global Services Nigeria Limited have urged government and citizens to turn waste into wealth by harnessing its economic potential.

ACCAPPOCCO Global Services Nigeria Limited also said the Lagos State government could maximise the dumpsite in Ojota, noting that the methane gas formed from the decomposing biological waste at the dumpsite could be used by some pharmaceutical companies for production if properly explored.

Both organisations spoke at a two days workshop themed: ‘Circular Economy in Industries for Environmental Sustainability,’ jointly held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of ACCAPPOCCO, Dr Valentine Opone, expressed dismay that some persons and state governments who generate waste do not tap into its economic benefits.

He said: “In the case of Lagos State, we have the Ojota dumpsite. This dump site, because it is a municipal waste, there are decays of things that are there, biological wastes and all. This waste forms methane gas. Although it makes the place smell, there are pharmaceutical companies that need this methane gas for their production. Also, a lot of people generate waste without knowing that the waste is also a wealth in their hands. Therefore, they throw it away.”

Also speaking, NESREA’s Director-General, Professor Innocent Barikor, represented by the agency’s Lagos Liaison Director, Dr Jonathan Dayal, described the event as a strategic economic opportunity that could push Nigerian industries towards Africa’s sustainability and industrial revolution.

Dayal said: “Our intention is to support industries in adopting cleaner technologies and record sufficient growth. We recognise that lasting change emerges from partnerships, innovation and shared commitment. By embracing circular economy principles, there will be new revenue streams from waste conversion, enhanced plant repositions and access to emerging grain and markets.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director of HSE/Industrial Relations, Drugfield Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr Afolayan Emmanuel, in his remarks, said Nigerians must change their attitude towards waste disposal, adding that the practice of dumping refuse into rain water was bad and should be stopped.

According to him, government must also penalise those caught involved in the act.

Emmanuel said: “If government is passionate about the life of the people, then they should be able to put a good regulation in place and ensure that those regulations are effectively policed, not for pecuniary reasons but for the good of everyone.

“For instance, you see people waiting for rain to fall so that they can bring all the rubbish from their homes and dump it into the flowing water. They forget that they are endangering the lives of others where these contaminated refuse will pass through.

“If we cultivate a culture of being passionate about our lives, this should not be difficult to do. The end product of such a thing will usher in a fine environment to live and work in. A governmental regulation that is purposeful and well-focused is also required.”