Nemsia Studios releases psychological drama “Thicker Than Water”

By Ayo Onikoyi

A well anticipated Nigerian film “Thicker Than Water,” a psychological drama has been released.

Directed by Yomi E. Adejumo and produced by Joshua Enakarhire, the film promises to deliver a thrilling narrative that explores the complexities of human relationships and the depths of sisterhood.

The film follows Ese, a photojournalist who embarks on a journey to find her long-estranged sister, only to discover that her sister’s disappearance is linked to a dark and sinister plot. As Ese delves deeper into the mystery, she finds herself entangled in a web of secrets and lies that threaten to destroy everything she holds dear.

“Thicker Than Water” is a psychological drama, romance, mystery, and thriller set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 10, 2025. The film features Adaobi L. Dibor as Ese, a determined photojournalist, alongside Bimbo Ademoye as Onome, Taye Arimoro as Kazeem, and Damilola Ogunsi as Ola.

The supporting cast includes Toyosi Benjamin, Mawuyon Ogun, Pamilerin Ayodeji, Diana Egwuatu, Jemima Adelekan, and Chikere Bright in various roles.