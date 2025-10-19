Ned Nwoko links marital crisis with Regina Daniels to substance abuse

Senator Ned Nwoko has attributed the recent tension in his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels to what he described as her “battle with drugs and alcohol abuse.”

His remarks came after a viral video surfaced online showing Regina Daniels appearing distressed and complaining about alleged violence in her marriage.

In the clip, the actress is heard saying, “In Ned Nwoko’s house I am nothing, but in my own house I am a queen. Not again, I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms, prompted public concern and an emotional reaction from a man identified as the actress’s brother, who vowed on Instagram to defend her.

REGINA’S UNPROVOKED CARNAGE AND RAMPAGE IN MY HOUSE AND IN MY ABSENCE



Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved… pic.twitter.com/STlC6fyZPn — Senator (Dr.) Prince Ned Nwoko (@Prince_NedNwoko) October 19, 2025

Reacting to the controversy, Senator Nwoko took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to deny the allegations of domestic violence and to claim that his wife’s recent behaviour was linked to substance abuse.

He wrote, “Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety.”

According to Nwoko, his efforts to help his wife seek professional treatment is always resisted.

“The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs,” he said.

The senator further alleged that Regina had recently engaged in violent behaviour at home, claiming she assaulted three domestic staff and destroyed property.

“She is the violent one here, slapping and hitting staff in the past 48 hours and destroying cars and windows for no just cause,” he stated.

Nwoko also linked some individuals to the alleged drug issue, saying, “A scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann.”

The lawmaker maintained that he had never been violent towards his wives and called on Regina to continue rehabilitation. “I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence,” he added.