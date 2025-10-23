NEC endorses Tinubu’s proposal to revamp training institutions for security agencies nationwide

— Nominated Mbah to oversee chair c’ttee on overhaul of training facilities

–Okays anticipatory action framework to prevent riverine flooding across 36 states

–As VP Shettima urges states to align with President’s growth targets

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE National Economic Council, NEC, on Thursday, endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for the overhaul and revamp of training institutions for security agencies nationwide.

The President’s proposal followed a presentation made to Council by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the realisation of Tinubu’s vision for a trillion-dollar economy, which also highlighted the necessity of investing more in security by the three tiers of government.

At its 152nd meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, attended by the President and Chaired by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, NEC constituted a committee chaired by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to oversee the process of overhaul of training institutions for security agencies across the country.

The committee has a one month period to produce a blueprint for the renovation of training institutions for the Nigeria Police Force and sister agencies nationwide.

Addressing members of the Council, President Tinubu highlighted the need for government to fix training institutions and facilities for security agencies across the country, assuring that his administration would make concerted efforts to reverse the dilapidation in police training facilities nationwide.

“We have to make the conditions of the training facilities more conducive for both the trainers and trainees,” he said.

Other members of the NEC committee are Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Kefas Agbu of Taraba, Umoh Eno of Akwa Ibom, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, with former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman, as secretary.

Also, President Tinubu urged state governors to also pay attention to issues that affect the wellbeing of the people particularly from the grassroot.

Earlier, Chairman of NEC, Vice President Kashim called on state governments to translate the optimism of the streets into real prosperity in homes and communities.

In his opening address, the Vice President Shettima reminded state governors that the measure of governance lies in the tangible improvement of citizens’ lives rather than rhetoric.

“The measure of government is not in speeches delivered; it is in the lives improved,” the Vice President said.

Highlighting one of the day’s major presentations, including the Anticipatory Action Framework for Riverine Flooding by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), VP Shettima reiterated the administration’s shift from reactive crisis management to proactive planning.

“It is no longer in doubt that rivers that once sustained our farmlands and livelihoods have also been the source of recurring tragedy for many of our citizens.

“Entire communities have watched their dreams drown in waters that could have been tamed through foresight and planning. True leadership anticipates danger and builds systems to prevent loss before it happens,” he said.

He commended the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for leading the charge toward disaster preparedness across the federation, noting that the framework will strengthen early warning systems, coordination mechanisms, and subnational response capacities.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu presented a NEC memorandum outlining Nigeria’s trajectory toward a $1 trillion economy by 2033, describing the target as a test of coordination and clarity.

According to the Vice President, “This ambition requires coordination across the federation. It is our duty as a Council to interrogate the pathways, to assign responsibilities, and to ensure that our targets are realistic, time-bound, and transparent to the citizens who expect results.”

He emphasised that the roadmap aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises macroeconomic stability, job creation, food security, and subnational competitiveness as anchors of national prosperity.

Senator Shettima also commended the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA), a state-driven digital agriculture model designed to modernise service delivery and improve farmers’ access to data, markets, and climate information.

“Earlier this week, at the invitation of His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, I was in Katsina State. One of the progressive projects we launched is the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture, known as KASPA. It is a scalable framework for digital governance, farmer inclusion, and climate-smart productivity ready for sub-national adoption,” the Vice President said.

The platform, he noted, reflects the Council’s broader commitment to technology-enabled governance and inclusive agricultural growth that cuts across the thirty-six states and the FCT.

“The story of Nigeria’s recovery will not be written by chance but by choice—by the deliberate actions we take to protect our economy, safeguard our environment, and uphold the welfare of our citizens,” he said.

VP Shettima commended governors, ministers, and members of the Council for sustaining the NEC as a platform of trust, cooperation, and policy innovation.

The Excess Crude Account as at October was $535,823.39, stabilization account was N87,665,172,169.67, while natural resources account stood at N141,585,815,908.16

Chairman of the Polio ad-hoc Ccmmittee, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, briefed Council that since its inauguration, the Committee has convened four times (June–October 2025), strengthening political commitment and coordination.

That Epidemiological data show continued progress, with cVPV2 cases dropping by 44% from 109 in 2024 to 61 in 2025. Kano and Katsina achieved major reductions (89% and 88% respectively). However, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi reported new cases (8, 4, and 2), highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance. Gombe remains free of new cases.