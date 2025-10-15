Ndume praises army’s swift response in restoring peace to Kirawa, Borno

Ndume

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), has commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their prompt response to recent security challenges in Kirawa community, Borno State.

Ndume said the Army successfully intervened after residents fled due to attacks that resulted in the destruction of homes, a district head’s palace, and a military barracks.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the senator lauded the military for displaying courage and professionalism in retaking the community, restoring public confidence, and encouraging residents to return home. He specifically acknowledged the deployment of the 153 Task Force Battalion for the operation.

Ndume urged the military high command to consider establishing a permanent base in the area to maintain peace and recommended coordination with Cameroonian security forces to strengthen border security.

He also commended Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for supporting the resettlement of residents, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for efforts in ensuring peace in the Northeast.

“Security of lives and property is the first and paramount responsibility of any government, and the present administration continues to uphold this constitutional mandate,” Ndume said.